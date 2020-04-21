|
|
Ruth E. Hoagland, 94, , Monroe, passed away Monday April 20, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. She was born in Decatur May 14, 1925, to the late Milton and Mary (Zaugg) Hannie. Ruth married Leroy V. Hoagland Dec. 18, 1943; he preceded her in death Aug. 10, 2012.
Ruth was a member of Zion United Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and loved to spend time in her garden.
Among survivors are a son Don L. Hoagland of New Haven; daughter, Carol (Michael) Fuelling of Monroe; sister, Mary Lou Conroy of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Gromania Owens.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held.
Burial will take place at Decatur Cemetery, with Rev. Randy Rossman officiating.
Preferred memorials are to Zion United Church of Christ.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020