Ruth Linnemeier, 96, Decatur, passed away Sunday evening, June 23, 2019, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. She was born in Allen County Dec. 13, 1922, to Fred and Wilhelmina (Busse) Wietfeldt. She was united in marriage to Herman Linnemeier Sept. 27, 1941, at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling; he preceded her in death Dec. 13, 2011.

Ruth was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, where she was involved in the Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 43 Auxiliary in Decatur.

She was a homemaker and also worked as a bookkeeper for Keller Grain Company and E&M Grain Inc.

Ruth enjoyed quilting and gardening. Family was important to Ruth, and her love of cooking enabled many family gatherings in order to spend time together. Her cooking was also tied to her church service, as she was a cook at Wyneken Lutheran School for many years.

Among survivors are her son, Gene (Jan) Linnemeier of Decatur; daughter, Karen (Ken) Short of Fort Wayne; two sisters-in-law, Marie Wietfeldt of Hoagland and Laverne Linnemeier of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Michael (Diana Lude) Linnemeier, Kevin (Dawn) Linnemeier, Ryan (Jessica) Linnemeier, Randy (Jillian) Short and Rick (Kristin) Short; 13 great-grandchildren, Casey Short, Mackenzie Beery, Camryn Reuille, Marc Hendsbee, Craig (Niki) Linnemeier, Amanda (Josh) Worthman, Daniel Linnemeier, Jessica Linnemeier, Katie (Nick Monroe) Linnemeier, Nicholas Linnemeier, Logan Linnemeier, Landon Linnemeier and Danielle (Sam) Godfrey; and two great-great-granddaughters, Everly and Maren.

She was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Kristin Short and Noelle Short; six sisters, Lydia Busick, Flora Schleusemeier, Verena Bleeke, Lorinda Christian, Vera Schuller and Frieda Bultemeier; and three brothers, Paul Wietfeldt, Marvin Wietfeldt and Fred Wietfeldt.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery-Bingen.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen 175th Anniversary Mission; Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School; Worship Anew; or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 25, 2019