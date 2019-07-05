



Sandra K. Kolter, 65, Decatur, passed away at her residence July 3, 2019. She was born in Decatur April 10, 1954, to James R. and Marilyn L. (Egly) Johnson.

She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and worked as a homemaker.

Sandra was truly a matriarch and a mother figure to many and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and the Christmas season, especially watching holiday movies.

Among survivors are her mother, Marilyn L. Johnson of Decatur; companion of 29 years, Michael K. Kolter of Decatur; a son, Mark (Amie) McBride of Decatur; three daughters, April McBride of Decatur, June (Rick) Stagen of South Bend and Summer (Justin) Brown of Decatur; four brothers, Ed (Nan) Johnson of Alliance, Ohio, Mike (Ellen) Johnson of Decatur, Randy (Susie) Johnson of Rome City and Robert (Sheba) Johnson of Geneva; two sisters, Penny (Dave) Doty of New Haven and Becky (Dave) Masterson or Berne; her dog, Zoey; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Johnson, in 1998; a son, Randy L. Weiland, in 2011; and two grandchildren, Angel Brown and Daniel McBride.

Funeral services will be at 6 p.m., Monday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior to services from 4-6 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Ernie Suman.

Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Angel Cancer Fund.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 5, 2019