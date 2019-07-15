Sandra Louise Kohne, 67, Santa Rosa, California, passed away July 9, 2019, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Decatur June 10, 1952, to Barbara and Paul Kohne.

She attended St. Joseph Catholic grade school and graduated from Bellmont High School in 1970.

Sandy was industrious and adventurous. This combination took her to many different states, exploring and working in Indiana, Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico and California. She touched many lives through her work with the Girl Scouts, affectionately referred to as the Cookie Lady during her time with the Fort Wayne office. She also found joy working in managerial positions at Scotts, Richards and Bear Creek Farms while in Indiana.

Sandy eventually moved to California to be with her family to spend time with grandchildren, whom she cherished.

Among survivors are her mother, Barbara Kohne; daughters Ami Kohne and Amanda (Brett) Burton; grandchildren, Isiah, London, Trajen, Hadrian and Harper; sisters Patti Haines, Karen (Paul) Brite, Cindy (Rod) Rector and Terri (Tom) Nowak; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Kohne.

In lieu of flowers Sandy requested any memorial contributions be used to aid the care and education of her beloved grandchildren. Donations may be sent to Amanda Burton, c/o Patti Haines, 322 Grant Street, Apt. 3, Decatur, Indiana 46733.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 13, 2019