Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Scheryl K. "Sherry" Clifton


1943 - 2019
Scheryl K. "Sherry" Clifton Obituary
Scheryl K. "Sherry" Clifton, 76, Willshire, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident. She was born in Berne Feb. 13, 1943, to the late Ralph Eugene and Betty Eileen (Byer) Clifton.
Sherry attended Union United Methodist Church in rural Decatur and was employed for 18 years at Nowak's Auction in Willshire. Prior to that, she worked at Dick Byer's Auction Barn, also in Willshire.
She was an animal lover, especially dogs. She was generous, loving and always helping others. She enjoyed flea marketing, flowers and gardening.
Among survivors are two daughters, Pamela J. Bricker of Van Wert, Ohio, and Lynnette Fisher of Fort Wayne; son, Rick Fisher of Willshire; sister, Vicki (Michael) Bregenzer of Grabill, Indiana; brother, Brent (Vicki) Clifton of Grabill; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Mildred Marie Clifton.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Bud Larimore officiating.
Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the family to help cover funeral expenses.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
