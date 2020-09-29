1/1
Scott A. Kaehr
1971 - 2020
Scott A. Kaehr, 49, Willshire, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater, Ohio. He was born in Adams County Jan. 16, 1971, to Bernard L. and Sharon A. (Brewster) Kaehr. On March 9, 1993, he married Amy M. Bollenbacher; after 23 years, she preceded him in death June 18, 2016.
He was currently working as a trailer mechanic at Prestress in Decatur. Scott was an amateur DJ and a motorcycle enthusiast. He was expecting a grandchild from his daughter, Jade, in January.
Among survivors are his mother, Sharon Kaehr of Decatur; mother-in-law, Flori Bollenbacher of Rockford, Ohio; son, Aaron S. Kaehr of Willshire; daughter, Jade D. (Rodrigo Fierros) Kaehr of Willshire; brother-in-law, Todd Bollenbacher of Rockford; two brothers, Jeff Kaehr and Paul Kaehr, both of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard; and three brothers, Phillip, Brian and Daniel Kaehr.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to the granddaughter's education fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
