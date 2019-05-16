|
|
Scott James Anderson, 72, of Bryan, Texas, went to be with his Lord on May 12, 2019. He was born in Anderson, Indiana, April 23, 1947, to the late George and Florence Anderson.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, he married the love of his life, Debra Lynne Snyder, in Decatur July 21, 1972.
Among survivors are his wife of 46 years, Debra Lynne Snyder Anderson; son, Zachary James and his wife, Julie; daughter, Ashlee Lynne Wright and her husband, Jesse; grandchildren, Cooper Cotton Wright, Piper Scott Wright and Joseph James Anderson; and siblings, Denise Bennett and her husband, Dana; Lisa Biggers and her husband, Dave; and Teri Lerum.
No information regarding services was provided.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 16, 2019