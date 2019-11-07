|
Sharon K. Cowans
Sharon K. Cowans, 81, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Decatur April 6, 1938, to the late Harold D. and Violet L. (Woodruff) Kreischer. On Sept. 5, 1958, she married Daniel E. Cowans; after 48 years together he preceded her in death Nov. 28, 2006.
She attended First United Methodist Church in Decatur. She worked as a switch board operator for Central Soya.
Among survivors are two daughters, Kelly (Dave) Rumschlag and Kim (Norman) Reilly; a sister, Janice Schelsky of Stillwater, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher "Chris" K. Cowans, Dec. 15, 2016; and a brother, Alan Kreischer.
A visitation and celebration of Sharon's life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Family LifeCare.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019