Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Cowans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon K. Cowans


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon K. Cowans Obituary
Sharon K. Cowans

Sharon K. Cowans, 81, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Decatur April 6, 1938, to the late Harold D. and Violet L. (Woodruff) Kreischer. On Sept. 5, 1958, she married Daniel E. Cowans; after 48 years together he preceded her in death Nov. 28, 2006.
She attended First United Methodist Church in Decatur. She worked as a switch board operator for Central Soya.
Among survivors are two daughters, Kelly (Dave) Rumschlag and Kim (Norman) Reilly; a sister, Janice Schelsky of Stillwater, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher "Chris" K. Cowans, Dec. 15, 2016; and a brother, Alan Kreischer.
A visitation and celebration of Sharon's life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Family LifeCare.
Online condolences may be made www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -