Sharon K. Weaver Obituary
Sharon K. (Kimble) Weaver, 83, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Decatur, died Aug. 25, 2019, in Houston.
Sharon retained a lifelong interest in local Indiana history. She expressed her sharp intellect through her creativity; for instance, sewing, craftwork and especially writing, early on as a young woman writing for the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel.
Sharon was devoted to her family. She died caring for her husband, Ken.  
Among survivors are her husband of more than 60 years, Ken Weaver; children, Laurie, Jeff (Elizabeth), Greg (Moira), and Mike; and her beloved granddaughters, Marisa, Madeline, Lily, Julia, and Annabelle.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Kimble, who worked at the GE plant; and mother, Ruth Kimble; and three siblings, Dwight Jr., Ruth Margaret (Beer), and Gerald.
A memorial service was held in Texas.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
