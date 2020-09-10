Sincere sympathy to Sharon’s family. When I think of Sharon, I’m reminded if a gentle presence, supportive, serving, soothing. Our encounters were mostly over the bridge table, bit admired her so much for how she coped with her physical disabilities with dignity and perseverance. She is now whole and pain free and with Jim and Brent in God’s loving arms. Rest In Peace, dear Sharon.

Toni & Ray Ohlman

Friend