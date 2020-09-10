1/1
Sharon Lee Harris
1939 - 2020
Sharon Lee Harris, 81, a long-time resident of Fort Wayne, passed away Sept. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born in Decatur June 4, 1939, to the late Lores and Margaret (Kern) Michaud. She married Dr. James Harris June 15, 1963; he preceded her in death July 24, 2018.
She received her Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University and her Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University. Sharon taught school in her early years at New Haven Elementary School, Village Woods Elementary and Chapelwood School in Indianapolis. After raising her family, Sharon taught at J.E. Ober Elementary School for 14 years, retiring in 2003.
She was a charter member of Covenant United Methodist, the president of the United Methodist Women's Group, Parkview Medical Auxiliary, Allen County Medical Alliance and the P.E.O. Philanthropic Organization, where she also served as president.
Sharon loved IU basketball, playing bridge, spending time with her family at Coldwater Lake and dining out with her friends.
Among survivors are her daughters, Amy H. (Mark) Welker and Jill H. (Jeff) Schwarz; daughter-in-law, Susan Harris; grandchildren, Elaina, Gretchen and Alec Harris, Madison and Andrew Schwarz, and Mia and Mack Welker.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brent A. Harris, Nov. 17, 2019.
A private celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Covenant United Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the services. Pastor Karen Koelsch will officiate and burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Turnstone Center for Adults and Children with Disabilities or United Methodist Church of the Covenant.
Arrangements handled by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. DuPont Road Fort Wayne.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccombands.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Jill, Amy and Susan, you have experienced unimaginable loss the past few years. You have my deepest condolences. Aunt Sharon was a wonderful, kind and funny woman. She will be missed dearly. I hope you take comfort in knowing she has been reunited with Uncle Jim and Brent.
Chrissie Harris Sylvester
Family
September 9, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Sharon’s family. When I think of Sharon, I’m reminded if a gentle presence, supportive, serving, soothing. Our encounters were mostly over the bridge table, bit admired her so much for how she coped with her physical disabilities with dignity and perseverance. She is now whole and pain free and with Jim and Brent in God’s loving arms. Rest In Peace, dear Sharon.
Toni & Ray Ohlman
Friend
September 9, 2020
Sharon was a sweet lady and good neighbor. She will be missed.
Janet & Bill Colby
Neighbor
