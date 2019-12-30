|
Sharon M. Brown, 61, Decatur, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 27, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Decatur April 23, 1958, to the late Martha Springer. She was united in marriage to Richard Brown March 23, 1981; he preceded her in death May 10, 2011.
Sharon was a member of the Decatur Lighthouse Assembly of God in Decatur and also a former member of the Eagles Aerie 2653.
She worked at CTS in Berne, Walmart in Decatur, Decatur Daily Democrat and was also a homemaker and caregiver for many people.
Sharon loved being a mother and grandmother. Spending time with her family was her world. She loved roses, bowling, teddy bears, Walt Disney and life in general. Her church family was also a source of enjoyment for her.
Among survivors are three sons, Scott (Kristi) Brown of Portland, James Brown of Decatur and Brian (Maria) Brown of Harvest, Alabama; step-sons, Richard Brown of Indianapolis and Jay Brown of Huntington; three grandchildren, Kensley Brown, Zach Brown and Rachel Brown; four brothers, John Springer of Muncie, Terry Boothby, Pete Boothby and Joe Boothby, all of Decatur; and four sisters, Kay Boothby of Fort Wayne, Theresa Novian of Texas, Emma Ohler of Decatur and Diane Boothby of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Boothby, who died in infancy.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Zwick & Jahn Home-Decatur, with Pastor Eugene Martin officiating. Burial will follow Mt. Tabor Cemetery of rural Decatur.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to services Friday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the family (payable to Scott Brown).
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019