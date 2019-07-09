Sharon M. Garnett, 83, New Haven, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at her residence. Sharon was born in Decatur Aug. 17, 1935, to the late Homer Fisher and Agnes (Garner) Baker. Sharon married Robert Garnett; he preceded her in death Dec. 6, 2003.

Sharon was a recreation assistant at the Harborside Nursing Home in New Haven. She was also a member of the VFW 4236 and Moose Lodge 1311.

Among survivors are two sons, Chuck Stetler and Brandon Garnett, both of New Haven; three daughters, Penny (George) Gehrett of Bluffton, Kathy (Terry) Holocher of New Haven and Mary (Ron) Manley of Decatur; two sisters, Janice Meyers and Carolyn Werst, both of Decatur; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Susie Stetler; two sons, Bill Fisher and Josh Garnett; a grandson, Justin Manley; three brothers; two sisters; and her step-father, Richard Baker.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Pastor Kris McPherson will officiate and burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 9, 2019