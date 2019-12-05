|
Sheila Sue Putteet, 64, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Decatur Jan. 7, 1955, to the late Clifford and Margaret (Scheumann) Kiefer.
Sheila was a member at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim. She enjoyed golfing, traveling and attending shows with "the girls." She also enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend, Greg, taking trips on his motorcycle and trying new restaurants.
Among survivors are her daughter, Sabrina (Ryan) Krick of Decatur; sons, Jason (April) Putteet of Lubbock, Texas, and Christopher (Nicole) Putteet of Decatur; boyfriend, Greg Smith of Geneva; brothers, Kent (Shelly) Kiefer of Decatur and Gerry (Joy) Keifer of O'Fallon, Missouri; sisters, Patricia (Jeff) Strickler and Betty (Sean) Sielschott, both of Decatur; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Delvin Kiefer; and a sister in infancy.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim, with Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery-Friedheim.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the ; Heartland Hospice; or Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019