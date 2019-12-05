Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Putteet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Sue Putteet


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Sue Putteet Obituary
Sheila Sue Putteet, 64, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Decatur Jan. 7, 1955, to the late Clifford and Margaret (Scheumann) Kiefer.
Sheila was a member at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim. She enjoyed golfing, traveling and attending shows with "the girls." She also enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend, Greg, taking trips on his motorcycle and trying new restaurants.
Among survivors are her daughter, Sabrina (Ryan) Krick of Decatur; sons, Jason (April) Putteet of Lubbock, Texas, and Christopher (Nicole) Putteet of Decatur; boyfriend, Greg Smith of Geneva; brothers, Kent (Shelly) Kiefer of Decatur and Gerry (Joy) Keifer of O'Fallon, Missouri; sisters, Patricia (Jeff) Strickler and Betty (Sean) Sielschott, both of Decatur; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Delvin Kiefer; and a sister in infancy.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim, with Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery-Friedheim.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the ; Heartland Hospice; or Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -