Shirley A. Hoffman 77, Decatur, passed away peacefully at her residence Saturday June 22, 2019. She was born in Adams County Sept. 26, 1941, to the late Dale and Bernita (Lytle) Liby. On Nov. 30, 1963, she married Ronald Hoffman; he preceded her in death June 24, 1994.

She was a member of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1959. Shirley then attended Manchester College. She retired in January of 2012 as a dental assistant after 38 years of service with Dr. H.M. Bohnke, Dr. J.B. Spaulding and Dr. Todd Evans. She was also an avid tennis fan - she especially loved to watch Roger Federer.

Among survivors are two daughters, Michele (Jeff) Warner of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Stephanie (Mike) Fawcett of Decatur; three grandchildren, Jordan Lee (Nicky Carr) Warner, Jared (Steph) Fawcett and Britny Fawcett; two great-grandchildren, Addison Paige Warner and Brantley Michael Fawcett; and a sister, Sandy (Larry) Wellman of Berne.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren. Burial will take place at Pleasant Dale Cemetery. Pastor Jay Carter will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 3- p.m. Wednesday at Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to or Pleasant Dale Building Fund through Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary