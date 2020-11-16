1/1
Shirley J. Loomis
1932 - 2020
Shirley J. Loomis, 88, of Monroe, passed away Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born in Whitley County, Indiana, March 1, 1932, to the late Wilford and Esther (Olson) Ray. On March 2, 1973, she married Robert C. Loomis, who was the love of her life and a blessing to our combined family.
Shirley was a member at the Decatur Baptist Church. She was employed at GE in Fort Wayne, the Back 40 Junction and Typographic Compositors as a proof reader. After retiring, Shirley and Bob enjoyed camping, traveling together and relaxing at home.
Among survivors are her husband, Robert Loomis of Monroe; four sons, Mike (Katie) Schindler of Fort Wayne, Larry Schindler of Minnesota, Kent (Judy) Loomis of Hoagland and Gary (Kathy) Loomis of Missouri; four daughters, Linda (Rick) Geimer of Decatur, Toots (Phil) Kolter of Decatur, Kathy (Steve) Ballinger of Tennessee and Lori (Gregg) Harvey of Monroe; sister, Nora Ziner of Florida; and 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Louie, Sam and Tony Schindler; one grandchild; and one brother, Charles Ray.
Private family services will be held at Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
