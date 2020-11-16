Shirley J. Loomis, 88, of Monroe, passed away Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born in Whitley County, Indiana, March 1, 1932, to the late Wilford and Esther (Olson) Ray. On March 2, 1973, she married Robert C. Loomis, who was the love of her life and a blessing to our combined family.
Shirley was a member at the Decatur Baptist Church. She was employed at GE in Fort Wayne, the Back 40 Junction and Typographic Compositors as a proof reader. After retiring, Shirley and Bob enjoyed camping, traveling together and relaxing at home.
Among survivors are her husband, Robert Loomis of Monroe; four sons, Mike (Katie) Schindler of Fort Wayne, Larry Schindler of Minnesota, Kent (Judy) Loomis of Hoagland and Gary (Kathy) Loomis of Missouri; four daughters, Linda (Rick) Geimer of Decatur, Toots (Phil) Kolter of Decatur, Kathy (Steve) Ballinger of Tennessee and Lori (Gregg) Harvey of Monroe; sister, Nora Ziner of Florida; and 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Louie, Sam and Tony Schindler; one grandchild; and one brother, Charles Ray.
Private family services will be held at Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
