Stanley D. Hill, 75, rural Decatur, passed away at his residence Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Stan was born in Adams County Oct. 2, 1944, to the late Voyle and Marcile (Walters) Hill. On Feb. 16, 2002, he married Ilene Hagan.
Stan was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 241, Fort Wayne, Decatur Masonic Lodge 571 F.&A.M., Scottish Rite 32nd Degree and Adams County Shrine Club.
Stan was self employed as a real estate appraiser, owning his own business Stan Hill Appraisals, he was also a farmer.
Stan served his country in the United States Air Force.
Among survivors are his wife of 18 years, Ilene Hill of Decatur; two sons, Stanley (Jen) Hill Jr. of Liberty, Indiana, and Mike (Cheri) Hill of Huntington; daughter, Julie (Michael Schmitt) Hill of Monroe; step-daughter, April (Jason) Johnson of Fort Wayne; step-son, Justin Meisner (Yvonne Myers) of Huntertown; brother, James (Rosie) Hill of Decatur; and 15 grandchildren, Fayth, Zachery, Shelby, Brady, Alexa, Isaac, Lucas, Joseph, Joshua, Lindsey, Koby, Isabel, Audrey, Maxwell and Jakob.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet F. (Hanni) Hill, on July 6, 1998; and a brother, Rick Hill.
Funeral services were held Monday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris Gadlage officiating. Burial was in Decatur Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites by American Legion Post 43.
Visitation was held Sunday, with a Masonic and Shrine service immediately after.
Preferred memorials are to Decatur Masonic Lodge 571.
