Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Stauffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley S. Stauffer


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley S. Stauffer Obituary
Stanley S. Stauffer, 74, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Decatur Sept. 16, 1945, to the late Everett and Eileen (Steiner) Stauffer. On Oct. 11, 1969, he married Darlene A. Hurst; she preceded him in death Jan. 1, 2009.
He worked for Dolco Packaging in Decatur for more than 30 years. He also served his country in the U.S. Army.
Among survivors are his daughter, Melissa (Craig) Eversole of Morton, Illinois; Missy's children, Grant Eversole, Connor Eversole and Nick (Carly) Eversole; Troy's step-daughter, Candyce Bettencourt; and a sister, Karen Rowell.
He was preceded in death by his son, Troy S. Stauffer, Nov. 19, 2019; and two brothers, Loren Stauffer and Charles Stauffer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior from 12-2 p.m. Pastor Dan York will officiate and Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -