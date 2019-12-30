|
|
Stanley S. Stauffer, 74, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Decatur Sept. 16, 1945, to the late Everett and Eileen (Steiner) Stauffer. On Oct. 11, 1969, he married Darlene A. Hurst; she preceded him in death Jan. 1, 2009.
He worked for Dolco Packaging in Decatur for more than 30 years. He also served his country in the U.S. Army.
Among survivors are his daughter, Melissa (Craig) Eversole of Morton, Illinois; Missy's children, Grant Eversole, Connor Eversole and Nick (Carly) Eversole; Troy's step-daughter, Candyce Bettencourt; and a sister, Karen Rowell.
He was preceded in death by his son, Troy S. Stauffer, Nov. 19, 2019; and two brothers, Loren Stauffer and Charles Stauffer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior from 12-2 p.m. Pastor Dan York will officiate and Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019