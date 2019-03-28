Steven C. Witte, 67, Monroeville, passed away Monday morning, March 25, 2019, at Majestic Care Nursing Home in New Haven. He was born in Decatur Jan. 27, 1952, to the late Donald and Norma (McCoy) Witte. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Musser and she preceded him in death Jan. 12, 2019.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 420 in Monroeville. He was employed by the former Eagle Pitcher Company in Grabill until his health prevented him from continuing. Steve loved working on cars. He was a very talented guitar player and was in a band many years ago. He also liked swimming and fishing while spending time at his lake cottage.

Among survivors are his son, Curt Witte of Ossian; two daughters, Chasity (Chris) Marks of Fort Wayne and Stephanie (Mike Lipp) Witte of Monroeville; two brothers, David Witte and Ned Witte, both of Monroeville; nine grandchildren, Brandon (Haley) Witte, Megan Witte, Bryce Witte, Shawn Weaver, Summer Weaver, Mike Weaver, Alexandra Marks, Audrey Marks and Addyson Marks.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Witte, in infancy.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, with Pastor Harold Klinker officiating. Burial will follow at Monroeville Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the National Rifle Association or Monroeville EMS.

Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary