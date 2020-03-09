|
Steven D. Elzey, 64, of Tampa, Florida, passed away Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Decatur Sept. 25, 1955, to Richard L. Elzey and Maxine L. (Cook) Brewster.
Steve loved horses and started riding as a jockey at the age of 13, then later became an agent for jockeys for more than 30 years.
Among survivors are a son, Michael Elzey of Louisville, Kentucky; mother, Maxine Brewster of Decatur; two sisters, Rhonda Dailey of Berne and Tammy (Brett) Colbart of New Haven; brother, Todd Elzey of Decatur; seven nieces and nephews; and four great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and two brothers, Randy and Gary Elzey.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
