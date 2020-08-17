Steven D. Lytle, 79, Decatur, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 26, 1941, to the late Harold D. Lytle and the late Lenore M. (Teeple) Lytle Holtsberry. He was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" Mae (Baumann) Lytle May 4, 1963, at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur; she survives in Decatur.

Steven was a 1959 graduate of Decatur High School and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. He graduated from Barber School in Indianapolis and has served many clients in Decatur since 1962. In 1973, he opened Steve Lytle's Hair Shack on the corner of 1st and Jackson streets.

Steve was a devoted follower of Christ, husband to Pat for 57 years and a loving and involved father and grandfather. He enjoyed coaching and watching baseball, playing tennis and pickleball. He was an IU basketball, NY Yankees and Chicago Cubs fan.

Among survivors are his sons, Anthony "Tony" (Cindy) Lytle of Tucson, Arizona, and Wade (Shelley) Lytle of Indianapolis; and six grandsons, Brady, Simon, Jonas, Isaiah, Chance and Collin.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Steve Austin officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday.

Preferred memorials are to Bellmont High School baseball.

Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks. For those who prefer, or who are in a high risk category, we ask that you "Like" the Facebook page of Zwick & Jahn, where the service will be livestreamed.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

