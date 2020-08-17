1/1
Steven D. Lytle
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven D. Lytle, 79, Decatur, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 26, 1941, to the late Harold D. Lytle and the late Lenore M. (Teeple) Lytle Holtsberry. He was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" Mae (Baumann) Lytle May 4, 1963, at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur; she survives in Decatur.
Steven was a 1959 graduate of Decatur High School and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. He graduated from Barber School in Indianapolis and has served many clients in Decatur since 1962. In 1973, he opened Steve Lytle's Hair Shack on the corner of 1st and Jackson streets.
Steve was a devoted follower of Christ, husband to Pat for 57 years and a loving and involved father and grandfather. He enjoyed coaching and watching baseball, playing tennis and pickleball. He was an IU basketball, NY Yankees and Chicago Cubs fan.
Among survivors are his sons, Anthony "Tony" (Cindy) Lytle of Tucson, Arizona, and Wade (Shelley) Lytle of Indianapolis; and six grandsons, Brady, Simon, Jonas, Isaiah, Chance and Collin.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Steve Austin officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to Bellmont High School baseball.
Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks. For those who prefer, or who are in a high risk category, we ask that you "Like" the Facebook page of Zwick & Jahn, where the service will be livestreamed.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved