|
|
Steven P. Vaughan, 73, Hoagland, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence. His death was unexpected and followed an apparent heart attack. He was born in Allen County Aug. 28, 1946, to the late Harry M. and Dolores A. (Dammeier) Vaughan. He was united in marriage to Charlotte K. Fuelling, daughter of Hugo and Elaine, June 11, 1972, at Antioch Lutheran Church in Hoagland; she survives.
Steve served his country in the United States Marines Corps during the Vietnam War, being assigned to Headquarters Company of the 2nd Marine Division, and was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of sergeant.
He was a member of Antioch Lutheran Church in Hoagland, where he had served on the church council. He was also a member of Thrivent Financial (formerly AAL), Tri State Gas, Engine, and Tractor Show, American Legion Post 296 and HAAA (Hoagland Area Advancement Association).
Steve was a graduate of Elmhurst High School. He was employed with the Allen County Sheriff's Department as a confinement supervisor and dispatcher, retiring in 2001. He was the proud owner of Vaughan's Video and Deli in Hoagland, which was a family owned business. He also previously worked for Lewis & Christian Office Supply.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all of their sporting events and other activities; he was their biggest fan. Being family conscious, he enjoyed taking his family to Florida and also Jellystone Campground in Tennessee. Outside of his family, being a Marine and serving his country meant the world to him; it is only fitting that he passed away on Veterans Day. Steve also enjoyed a good hand of "Hoyle" poker and visiting various casinos with his wife, Charlotte.
Among survivors are his wife of 47 years, Charlotte K. Vaughan of Hoagland; son, Chad S. (Lori) Vaughan of New Haven; daughters, Stacey R. (Chris) Fields of Hoagland and Stephanie K. (Jason) Brickley of Ossian; three children from a previous marriage, including Steven Paul (Frances) Vaughan Jr. of Bluffton and their children Lesli, Lynzi and Daniel; brothers, Harry W. (Sharon) Vaughan of Fountain Hills, Arizona, and Richard R. Vaughan of Hawkinsville, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Allison Vaughan, Aidan Vaughan and Tyler Vaughan, Payton Fields, Preston Fields and Peri Fields, Jordyn Brickley and Owen Brickley; and two step-grandchildren, Kaylie Fields and Kelsey Fields.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael G. Vaughan; and a son-in-law, Jason Smitley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Lutheran Church in Hoagland, with Pastor Dave Taylor and Pastor Dave Newcomer officiating. Burial will follow in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, and one hour prior to services at the church Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to Antioch Lutheran Church; Worship Anew; or Hoagland Youth League.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Jacobs Chapel.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019