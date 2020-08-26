Sunya G. (Stuckey) Faurote, 84, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, following a brief illness. She was born Dec. 20, 1935, to the late Carl and Lucile (Gay) Stuckey. On Aug. 22,1958, she married Carl (Cocky) W. Faurote. Sunya passed away after spending her 62nd wedding anniversary with her husband and family by her side.
Sunya loved her family first and foremost and instilled those values, traditions and unconditional love in her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking dinner for the family every Sunday and always made enough for everyone to take some home. She was in the stands cheering loudly for all her children and grandchildren's sporting events and was a big Bellmont wrestling fan.
She dedicated more than 25 years of her life as a paraprofessional at Bellmont Middle School and had volunteered at St. Joseph Catholic School for many years before that.
Sunya was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and helped with the funeral dinners for numerous years.
She was a member of Tri Kappa Sorority for 66 years and a member of Decatur Woman's Club for more than 50 years.
Sunya was well known for her baking abilities, especially at Christmas time, which many looked forward to each year. She was an avid reader and had her own personal library, loaning books to her family and friends. She loved her daily walk, enjoyed attending Silver Sneakers and going to breakfast and lunch with her friends.
Among survivors are her husband, Carl W. (Cocky) Faurote of Decatur; her four children and their spouses, Gary and Monica (Segall) Faurote of Carmel, Karla (Faurote) and Doug Hormann of Decatur, Brent (BJ) and Renee (Smelser) Faurote of Decatur and Greta (Faurote) and John Lytle of Kokomo; nine grandchildren and spouses, Dustin and Tara Hormann, Taylor and Candra Hormann, Carlin and Sherice Hormann, Hailee Hormann, Kaylee (Faurote) and Brent Weidemann, Brooks and Alexa Faurote, Justin, Elizabeth and Ethan Lytle; and five great-grandchildren, Breylan, Presley and Sutton Hormann, Beckham and McKenna Weidemann, and two more on the way.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph School; St. Joseph Daycare; or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
We understand you may not be able to attend the services due to health concerns, and we would appreciate your thoughts and prayers and a kind word or shared memory at a later time.
Face masks are required.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.