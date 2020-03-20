|
|
Sylvia Fay Allen, 69, Decatur, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born in Decatur Dec. 28, 1950, to Wilbert E. and Lucile E. (Steele) Stoppenhagen. She married Jerry G. Allen Aug. 25, 1979, in Canon City, Colorado; he survive in Decatur.
Sylvia was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur.
She received her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Southern Colorado University and a Master's Degree in Community Education from Colorado State University. She was the head librarian at Gretna Public Library in Gretna, Nebraska. She had previously been an extension agent in Fremont County, Colorado, and had worked as a reporter for the Canon City Sun.
She loved reading and was a bibliophile. She was very good at crafts and an excellent seamstress. She took pride in cataloging family photos.
Among survivors are her daughter, Kari (Keith) Spangler of Weeping Water, Nebraska; son, Aaron Allen of Glenpool, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Cadence Allen; mother, Lucile E. Stoppenhagen of Decatur; three sisters, Sheila Stoppenhagen of Fort Wayne, Sandra (Ken) Uhrick of Decatur and Sharlene Hempel of Willis, Texas; brother, Stan (Tami) Stoppenhagen of Decatur; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Stephen Stoppenhagen.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc. or Zion Lutheran Library (checks payable to Zion Lutheran).
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020