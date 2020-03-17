Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Smitley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia L. Smitley


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia L. Smitley Obituary
Sylvia L. Smitley, 74, Decatur, passed away March 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Decatur Sept. 3, 1945, to the late Walter J. and Zelma J. (Jackson) Buettner. Sylvia was united in marriage to Terry L. Smitley Oct. 15, 1972, at Peace Lutheran Church in Berne; he preceded her in death Oct. 13, 1999.
She graduated from Pleasant Mills High School in 1963. Sylvia and her husband owned and operated the Sir-Lunch-A-Lot in Decatur. In addition, she was employed at the Adams County Surveyor's office, the Adams County Courthouse as a janitor and worked at Adams Woodcrest in the Dietary Department for several years. She was a member at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur. She was also on the F.O.P Auxiliary in Decatur for many years.
Sylvia loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids and her fur babies Peanut, Chaser and Buddy. She loved bird watching, gardening and helping bake and decorate cookies for the holidays.
Among survivors are her daughter, Dianna D. Smitley of Decatur; granddaughter, Harley (Alex Johnson) Smitley of Berne; grandson, Al Zamora of Decatur; two sisters, Cynthia L. Herman of Fort Wayne and Sheila R. (Dennis) Huntington of Indianapolis; brother, W. James "Jim" (Sylvia) Buettner of Ohio City, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Collin Johnson.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Fred Zamora; and a brother-in-law, Jake Herman.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor James Voorman officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Magley Cemetery.
Visitations will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to services on Friday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be given to the family in care of Dianna Smitley.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -