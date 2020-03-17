|
|
Sylvia L. Smitley, 74, Decatur, passed away March 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Decatur Sept. 3, 1945, to the late Walter J. and Zelma J. (Jackson) Buettner. Sylvia was united in marriage to Terry L. Smitley Oct. 15, 1972, at Peace Lutheran Church in Berne; he preceded her in death Oct. 13, 1999.
She graduated from Pleasant Mills High School in 1963. Sylvia and her husband owned and operated the Sir-Lunch-A-Lot in Decatur. In addition, she was employed at the Adams County Surveyor's office, the Adams County Courthouse as a janitor and worked at Adams Woodcrest in the Dietary Department for several years. She was a member at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur. She was also on the F.O.P Auxiliary in Decatur for many years.
Sylvia loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids and her fur babies Peanut, Chaser and Buddy. She loved bird watching, gardening and helping bake and decorate cookies for the holidays.
Among survivors are her daughter, Dianna D. Smitley of Decatur; granddaughter, Harley (Alex Johnson) Smitley of Berne; grandson, Al Zamora of Decatur; two sisters, Cynthia L. Herman of Fort Wayne and Sheila R. (Dennis) Huntington of Indianapolis; brother, W. James "Jim" (Sylvia) Buettner of Ohio City, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Collin Johnson.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Fred Zamora; and a brother-in-law, Jake Herman.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor James Voorman officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Magley Cemetery.
Visitations will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to services on Friday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be given to the family in care of Dianna Smitley.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020