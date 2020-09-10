Tamara A. "Tammy" Seifert, 62, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 2020, at her residence. She and her twin brother, Ted, were born in Adams County Oct. 9, 1957, to the late Julius and Margaret (Gulic) Baker.

A 1976 graduate of Bellmont High School, Tammy went on to further her education at Franklin College, graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. It was a year later that she married her college sweetheart, Matthew W. Seifert, on April 11, 1981. The two were wed for 39 years. During the last eight years of Tammy's health struggles, Matt was there every moment taking care of her. It was Tammy and Matt's faith that got them through the tough times of her declining health.

Tammy was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in North Manchester.

In 1993, the Seiferts moved to North Manchester. It didn't take long for Tammy to make an impact in the community and make people smile. In 1994, she began selling cars at Signature Auto in North Manchester. Once that closed, she started selling trucks at Meyer Motors in Liberty Mills, Indiana.

In 2008, that Tammy and Matt took a leap of faith and bought High 5 Sports in North Manchester. It didn't take long for people to refer to Tammy as the "Shirt Lady." She had a gift for helping people, especially children who couldn't afford sports equipment for their youth leagues. More times than not, Tammy gave away her merchandise to help those who needed it.

Tammy's heart only knew how to love unconditionally. She was selfless and kind. Throughout her life, she took in anyone in need of help, never once expecting anything in return. She was always a happy person and knew how to make those around her happy as well.

Among survivors are her husband, Matt Seifert of North Manchester; daughter, Julie (Matt) Rupp of Fort Wayne; close family friend, Melinda Foreman of Syracuse, Indiana; brothers, Ted (Gail) Baker of Muncie, Indiana, John (Sarah) Baker of Charleston, South Carolina, and Mike (Kay) Baker of Tucson, Arizona; sisters, Janet Ellenberger and Diane Meyer, both of Decatur; granddaughter, Zoey Rupp of Fort Wayne; and the countless lives she has touched during her life.

She was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Tom Meyer and Mike Ellenberger.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1203 S.R. 114 East, North Manchester, with Father Dennis DiBenedetto will officiate. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, 600 Beckley Street, North Manchester.

A public Rosary service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday at McKee Mortuary, 1401 S.R. 114 West, North Manchester. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the North Manchester Public Library, 405 North Market Street, North Manchester, Indiana 46962.

One of Tammy's last wishes was that people attending the visitation and services wear Squire attire, favorite college team or anything she made during her time at High 5 Sports.

Arrangements handled by McKee Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store