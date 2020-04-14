|
Ted Habegger, 63, of Ossian and formerly of Berne, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Adams County April 24, 1956, to the late Lester and Ella (Schlatter) Habegger. He was united in marriage to Laurie Gerding Sept. 27, 1980; she survives in Ossian.
He was a member of Living Faith Missionary Church in Ossian.
Ted was employed at Central Soya, now known as Bunge, in Decatur for 43 years.
Aside from spending time with his family, he loved IU basketball, fishing trips to Canada, golfing, grooming his yard and playing cards with his friends.
Among survivors are two daughters, Kallie (Doug) Crider of Denver, Colorado, and Rachel Habegger of Glendale, Arizona; four grandchildren, Austin, Molly, Grace and Dillon; two sisters, Sandi Habegger of Laurens, South Carolina and Sharon Whited of Southhaven, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Sandy Gerding of Fort Wayne; father-in-law, Martin Gerding of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Boner and Linda Habegger; brother, Jim Habegger; and mother-in-law, Susan Gerding.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Living Faith Missionary Church. Send checks to the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, 520 N. 2nd. St. Decatur, IN 46733
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020