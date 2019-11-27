|
|
Teresa A. Sipe, 58, of Decatur, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her residence. Teresa was born in Decatur Feb. 19, 1961, to the late Frederick J. and Ruth (Hamrick) Sudduth. On March 14, 1981, she married Randall W. Sipe.
Teresa was a member of Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene. She was a 1979 graduate of Bellmont High School, was a homemaker and also sold real estate for Town & Country.
Among survivors are her husband of 38 years, Randy W. Sipe of Decatur; their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald (Geraldine) Sudduth and Dennis (Tonya) Sudduth; and two sisters, Carolyn (Ray) Roman and Linda Anderson.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor David Cox officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Church Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 12-4 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and from 9-10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Multiple Myeloma Cancer Research at IU Medical Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019