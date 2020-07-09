Terry L. Holtsberry, 79, Fairborn, Ohio, formerly of Decatur, passed away peacefully June 25 at Hospice of Dayton
, Ohio, after a brief illness. He was born in Decatur Jan. 11, 1941, to the late William and Virginia (Beery) Holtsberry. He was married initially to Joanie (Mike) Jackson of Maineville, Ohio, and is currently married to Sharon (Brannock) Holtsberry of Fairborn.
A graduate of Decatur High School, Terry worked for International Harvester (Navistar) for 45 years.
Among survivors are his daughter, Jodi (Daren) James; and granddaughter, Carson James, both of Mason, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brett.
Per Terry's wishes, there will be no public services. Preferred memorials are to Hospice of Dayton
, Ohio.