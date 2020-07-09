1/1
Terry L. Holtsberry
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry L. Holtsberry, 79, Fairborn, Ohio, formerly of Decatur, passed away peacefully June 25 at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio, after a brief illness. He was born in Decatur Jan. 11, 1941, to the late William and Virginia (Beery) Holtsberry. He was married initially to Joanie (Mike) Jackson of Maineville, Ohio, and is currently married to Sharon (Brannock) Holtsberry of Fairborn.
A graduate of Decatur High School, Terry worked for International Harvester (Navistar) for 45 years.
Among survivors are his daughter, Jodi (Daren) James; and granddaughter, Carson James, both of Mason, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brett.
Per Terry's wishes, there will be no public services. Preferred memorials are to Hospice of Dayton, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved