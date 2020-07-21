1/1
Terry L. Nevil
1948 - 2020
Terry L. Nevil, 72, Berne, passed away at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne, following an extended illness. He was born Thursday, May 27, 1948, to the late Clarence and Thelma (Loper) Nevil.
A 1966 graduate of Geneva High School, Terry graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 1976. He served as an Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. for 32 years, retiring in 2011, and was an active member of the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department for 49-years. Terry was a loyal public servant, serving countless members of the Adams County community throughout his lifetime.
He was a member of the Indiana Volunteer Fireman Association and one of the first to become an EMT in Adams County.
Terry was an Elvis fan, he enjoyed classic cars, racing and especially helping at the Eldora Speedway.
Among survivors are his six daughters, Heather (Terry) Konger of Berne, Shannon (Lynn) Herman of Berne, Alicia (Josh) Tankersley of Berne, Ashley (Rusty) Richmond of Bluffton, Chelsey (Noah) Polakovic of Laotto, Indiana, and Brianna (Sean) McGuiggan of Garrett, Indiana; sister, Jeane Baumer of Berne; brother, Virgil Nevil of Union City, Indiana; grandchildren, Kaylea, Randall, Hunter, Kirstien, Zachariah, Samantha, Madisyn, Lillian, Jossilin, Calli, Audrie, Anslee, Grant and Hannah; and great-granddaughter, Ellie.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, with Pastor Roy Nevil officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, and one hour prior to services Sunday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department, 200 E. Line St., PO Box 203, Geneva, IN, 46740; the Adams County Sheriff's Department, 313 S. 1st St., Decatur, IN, 46733; or Hoosier Burn Camp, PO Box 233, Battle Ground, IN, 47920.
  Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
JUL
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
100 N Washington
Geneva, IN 46740
(260) 368-7676
