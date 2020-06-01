Thelma May Brewer, 93, Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Hagerstown Friday, Sept. 17, 1926, to the late Daniel Henry Everitts and the late Maude Elizabeth (Hull) Everitts Bussard. She married Harold Zimmerman "Wick" Brewer; he preceded her in death.
Thelma was a 1944 graduate of Clear Spring High School. Following high school, she was employed with the Western Maryland Railroad/CSX, retiring in 1987, after 37 years of service. She was a member of First Christian Church, where she served as a deacon and elder, and was a member of the Christian Heirs Sunday school class.
Thelma was a lifelong member of the Ladies of the Elks B.P.O. Elks Lodge 378, Morris Frock American Legion Post 42 Auxiliary and the Railroad Old Timers. Thelma volunteered with the Roundhouse Museum, Meals on Wheels and with Special Olympics and the VA Outpatient Clinic.
Amon survivors are her son, Archie H. Brewer of Hagerstown; two grandsons, Brian Brewer of Hagerstown and Patrick Brewer of Falling Waters, West Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Brewer of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Briana Brewer of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Bethany Brewer of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Rose Marie Suder of Hagerstown, Frances Beachley of Boonsboro, Maryland, and Nancy Eichelberger of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; brother, Garry Everitts of Hagerstown; Godson, Morris Shank of Hagerstown; and many nieces and nephews, including Debbie Eichelberger of Decatur.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Jay Leslie Brewer; sisters, Virginia Renner, Rosalie Martin, LaRue Crane and Jane Bussard; brothers, Perry Bussard and Eugene Everitts; step-parents, Rosanna Everitts and Alvey Bussard.
Private interment will be at the St. Paul's Cemetery, Clear Spring, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to First Christian Church 1345 Potomac Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Arrangements handled by Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.