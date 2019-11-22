|
Theodore W. "Ted" Brunner, 57, Decatur passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his residence following an undiagnosed medical event. He was born in Decatur April 23, 1962, to Larry and Mary Lou (Lewton) Brunner. He was united in marriage to Debbie (McAllister) Brunner March 15, 1997, at the Pleasant Mills Baptist Church; she survives.
Ted attended Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association.
He was employed by Goldshield in Decatur since he was 18 … almost 40 years. He has worked in many areas of the plant, but most recently was in maintenance.
Ted was a proud father and grandfather who loved his family very much. He loved nature and the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Spending time at the lake was also a source of pleasure. Hallmark Christmas movies were a secret love, along with MASH, Andy Griffith and old western movies. Very gifted with his hands and a visual thinker, Ted could fix or build many different projects. He loved farming and especially Allis-Chalmers equipment. He was a best friend to many and never knew a stranger. He was an avid sports fan, loving IU football and the Miami Dolphins.
Among survivors are three daughters, Tara (Patrick Hamilton) Brunner of Decatur, Sasha Harrison of Decatur and Jena Hirschy of Chicago, Illionois; son, Clay Scott of Decatur; parents, Larry and Mary Lou Brunner of Decatur; two brothers, Larry (Kaylehn) Brunner Jr. of Decatur and Chad (Jodi) Brunner of Monroe; mother-in-law, Fern Riemke of Decatur; Deb's siblings, brother, Terry (Linda) McAllister of Decatur; brother, Randy (Paula) McAllister of Texas; sister, Julie (Don) Adkison of Decatur; sister, Kim (Rich) Weiland II of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Nic and Parker Harrison, Bryson and Jordyn Hamilton, Carson and Addy Scott, and Abe Hirschy; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dick and Frieda Lewton; and Lester and Ethel Brunner.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor James Voorman officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, and one hour prior to services Tuesday, all at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Ted's family ask that memorials be given to the Adams Central Athletic Department.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 23, 2019