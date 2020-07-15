1/
Thomas E. Agler
Thomas E. Agler, 90, Berne, passed away July 4, 2020. Tom was united in marriage to Kathleen J. Dubach July 17, 1955, in Berne; she preceded him in death Nov. 23, 2013.
Tom was a 1948 graduate of Van Wert High School. During his 51 year teaching career with the South Adams School system, he taught social studies, health/PE, math and English for grades K-12. He was a librarian, AV director for school plays and a driver's education instructor. He was a coach with the Hartford Center Gorillas and the Geneva Cardinals, where he coached basketball, cross country, volleyball, swimming and baseball. 
Among survivors aew his son, Jeff Agler of Berne; three daughters, Terri Agler of Berne, Lisa Wrightsman of Indianapolis and Beth (Rodney) Rudolph of Dumfries, Virginia; sister, Janet Hines of Van Wert, Ohio, and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H. Eugene and Nora E. (Gilliland) Agler; a sister, Patricia Spriggs; and a daughter-in-law, Jane Agler.
Per Tom's wishes, there will be a private graveside service at a later time.
Visitation will be from 12-5 p.m. July 12 at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.
The family requests those attending the visitation to wear a face mask.
Preferred memorials are to the Adams County Council on Aging.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 849-5060
