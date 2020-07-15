Thomas E. Agler, 90, Berne, passed away July 4, 2020. Tom was united in marriage to Kathleen J. Dubach July 17, 1955, in Berne; she preceded him in death Nov. 23, 2013.
Tom was a 1948 graduate of Van Wert High School. During his 51 year teaching career with the South Adams School system, he taught social studies, health/PE, math and English for grades K-12. He was a librarian, AV director for school plays and a driver's education instructor. He was a coach with the Hartford Center Gorillas and the Geneva Cardinals, where he coached basketball, cross country, volleyball, swimming and baseball.
Among survivors aew his son, Jeff Agler of Berne; three daughters, Terri Agler of Berne, Lisa Wrightsman of Indianapolis and Beth (Rodney) Rudolph of Dumfries, Virginia; sister, Janet Hines of Van Wert, Ohio, and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H. Eugene and Nora E. (Gilliland) Agler; a sister, Patricia Spriggs; and a daughter-in-law, Jane Agler.
Per Tom's wishes, there will be a private graveside service at a later time.
Visitation will be from 12-5 p.m. July 12 at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.
The family requests those attending the visitation to wear a face mask.
Preferred memorials are to the Adams County Council on Aging.
