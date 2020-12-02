1/1
Thomas E. Marbaugh
1934 - 2020
Thomas E. Marbaugh, 86, Willshire, Ohio, passed away Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Celina, Ohio, Sept. 6, 1934, to the late Clifford and Mildred (Lehman) Marbaugh. Thomas was united in marriage to Elodee J. Nye Aug. 21, 1954; she preceded him in death March 14, 2012.
A 1954 graduate of Willshire High School, he was a former member of Willshire United Methodist Church. He was a Boy Scout leader and member of the Wren Lion's Club.
Thomas was employed at International Harvester as a production worker, retiring in 1986. He served as Wren Town Marshall during the late 1960s.
He loved sports, especially the Buckeyes, New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Among survivors are his daughters, Gayla Painter of Willshire, Annette (Ron) Schumm of Willshire and Kelly Ross of Willshire; son, Chris (Cecilia) Marbaugh of Bakersfield, California; brothers, Bill (Barbara) Marbaugh of Xenia, Ohio, and Richard (Carolyn) Marbaugh of Decatur; sisters, Mary Bennett of Preble and Donna Peterson of Plainfield, Indiana; sister-in-law, Nancy Marbaugh of Willshire; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, with one expected in July of 2021, one great-great-granddaughter; and his faithful companion, Brutus.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Allen Marbaugh; and a son-in-law, Lewis "Boose" Painter.
Private family services will be held at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Life Celebrant Molly Farthing officiating. A public graveside service will be at 2: 30 p.m. Saturday at the Willshire Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; Willshire Park; or the Willshire/Wren EMS. 
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Willshire Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
