Thomas F. Braun, 67, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Bluffton. He was born in Decatur June 26, 1951, to the late Jerome J. and Esther C. (Geimer) Braun. On April 17, 1971, he married Aline L. Kopacz; after 46 years of marriage, she preceded him in death Oct. 8, 2017.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a self-employed commodity trader and was also a farmer.

Among survivors are two sons, Jeremy (Melissa) Braun of Monroe and Jason (Julie) Braun of Decatur; daughter, Danielle Miller of Decatur; two brothers, Don (Linda) Braun of Decatur and Jerome Braun of San Francisco, California; four sisters, Carolyn Wilder, Betty Meyer, Patricia (Mike) Kable and Joyce (Gary) Teeple, all of Decatur; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew R. Braun; and a half-brother, Ed Schultz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Officiating will be Father David Ruppert. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton- Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services Wednesday in the St. Mary's Parish Hall.

Preferred memorials are to the family.

