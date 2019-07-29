|
|
Thomas L. Hall, 64, Decatur, passed away July 28, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Bluffton Sept. 21, 1954, to the late Reverend James H. and Eileen (Krieg) Hall. He was united in marriage to Elaine (Eckhart) Hall Feb. 8, 1975, in Keystone, Indiana; she survives in Decatur.
Thomas proudly served his country in the Marine Corps as a staff sergeant from May 1972 until May 1986.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton.
Thomas worked as a mechanic for the Wells County Highway Department and also Martin Industries.
Among survivors are two sons, Christopher and Jeremy Hall, both of Bluffton; two sisters, Deborah (Lynn) Smith of Winnebago, Minnesota, and Cheryl Maller of Bluffton; half-brother, Wayland "Sonny" D. Stepp of Memphis, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Thomas A. Hall of Fort Wayne, Kimberlynn K. Hall of Fort Wayne and Xavier N. Hall of Bluffton.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Hall.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Reverend Alan Crull officiating. Interment will follow in the Tocsin (Prairie View) Cemetery, with military graveside services conducted by the America Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to services Friday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to ; or to the grandchildren's college fund (checks payable to Elaine Hall).
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 30, 2019