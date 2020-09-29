Thomas T. Toland, 76, rural Geneva, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Jay County Thursday, Dec. 16, 1943, to the late John Kenneth Toland and Audrey D. (Rigby) Toland. He married Rhonda Gail (Woodard) Toland Saturday, Nov. 29, 1969, in Fort Wayne; she survives in Geneva.
Thomas was a 1961 graduate of Geneva High School, and served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67. He formerly worked at AG Aggregates in Linn Grove for many years. Thomas enjoyed driving tractors, going to the Bryant truck stop, watching game shows and spending time on the farm, where he and his wife resided for 51 years.
Among survivors are his daughters, Julie (Pete) Bodle of Berne, Kellie J. (William) Morningstar of Geneva and Tamara R. Toland of Berne; son, Thomas R. Toland of Monroeville; grandchildren, Bobby Switzer of South Bend, Maizy King of Bluffton, Violet Bodle of Berne, Willow Morningstar of Geneva, Skylar Morningstar of Geneva, Bo Thomas Morningstar of Geneva, Hudson Harper of Berne, Haven Harper of Berne and baby boy Toland to be born in November; brothers, John Toland of Portland, Jim (Phyllis) Toland of Geneva and Ted (Kitt) Toland of Geneva; and sister in-law, Jan Toland of Geneva.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Toland and Randy Toland.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Downing-Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva, with Pastor Dave Stalker officiating. Interment will follow in Studebaker Cemetery in Adams County.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Friday prior to services, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Geneva Volunteer Fire Department, 200 E. Line St., Geneva, IN. 46740.
Arrangements handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.