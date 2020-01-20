|
Thomas W. Fulton, 75, Decatur, passed away Friday Jan. 17, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. He was born in Wells County June 17, 1944, to the late Oral E. and Maryann (Nash) Fulton
Thomas worked as a truck driver and landscaper. He also was a member of VFW 6236.
Among survivors are three daughters, Kristine S. Fulton, Kari Ann Fulton and Jaime (Stanley) Eaton, all of Decatur; two sisters, Dianne Elzey of Decatur and Linda (Vince) Holt of Kokomo; eight grandchildren, Adam and Lance Mathews, Jonathan, Andrea and Travis (Alyssa) Thatcher, Gavin Fulton and Stanley and Zaydrien Eaton; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Sue (Gephart) Fulton; sister, Bonnie Urick; and brothers-in-law, Palmer Urick and Max Elzey.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to serviced from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Mike Wertenberger will officiate and burial will immediately follow in the St. Luke Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to ACCF Angel Heart Fund.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020