Trevor M. Ortiz
1999 - 2020
Trevor M. Ortiz, 20, Decatur, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Trevor was born in Fort Wayne July 27, 1999, to Daniel and Melissa K. (Wenger) Ortiz.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He was attending Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
Trevor was very caring, a loving big brother and an extreme pleasure to be around. He enjoyed all his many friends and family. He loved to fish and being outdoors. He touched so many people with his humor and charm.
He was very athletic, playing football for four years, wrestling for two years and baseball for four years at Bellmont High School. He was also on the Student Athletic Leadership Team.
Among survivors are his parents, Dan and Melissa Ortiz; brother, Kobe; sister, Isabelle; and maternal grandmother, Darlene Wenger of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mike Wenger; and grandparents, Paul and Maria Ortiz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Dave Ruppert officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12-4 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy &Zelt Funeral Home, with a Reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m.
Per the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Kobe and Isabelle Education Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

