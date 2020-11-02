Valentine J. Shetler, 83, rural Berne, passed away at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born n Fredericksburg, Ohio, Wednesday, April 28, 1937. He married Sylvia K. (Hilty) Shetler Thursday, Nov. 27, 1958; she survives in Berne.
Valentine was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He worked as a carpenter for many years.
Among survivors are nine sons, Milton V. (Leah) Shetler of Kentucky, Tim V. (Maggie) Shetler of Berne, Dan V. (Anna) Shetler of Portland, John V. (Leah) Shetler of Geneva, Jake V. (Anna) Shetler of Berne, Sam V. (Laura) Shetler of Berne, Valentine V. (Susie) Shetler of Geneva, Mose V. (Margaret) Shetler of Berne and Eli V. (Margaret) Shetler of Berne; six daughters, Effie V. (Mennow) Coblentz of Portland, Esther V. (Jake) Eicher of Kentucky, Rebecca V. (Chris) Graber of Geneva, Marie V. (Jonie) Graber of Berne, Lucy V. (John) Hilty of Berne and Rosie V. (Toby) Hilty of Geneva; brother, Mose J. (Elizabeth) Shetler of LaGrange, Indiana; sister, Fannie J. (Alvin) Hilty of Indiana; 162 grandchildren and 188 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob L. Shetler; mother, Amanda (Hershberger) Shetler; seven brothers two sisters; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Valentine's residence, 2406W C.R. 350S in Berne, with Bishop Marvin L. Hilty officiating. Burial will follow in the Schwartz Cemetery in Adams County.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, also at Valentine's residence.
Arrangements handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.