Vera L. Witte, 104, Corunna, Michigan, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at The Meadows of Owosso. She was born in Decatur Feb. 5, 1916, to the late Herman and Wilhelmina (Fuelling) Franz. She married Alvin E. Witte Oct. 13, 1945, in Decatur; he preceded her in death in 1998.
She completed her formal education in Decatur as a high school graduate.
Vera was devoted wife and mother and worked at General Electric during World War II.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Among survivors are her sons, Merlin Witte and Linda Seigel, both of Corunna and Steven Witte of Swartz Creek, Michigan; two granddaughters, Melissa (Matthew) Hitt and Allison (Jason) Eicher; four great-grandchildren, Matthew and Megan Hitt, Austin and Evan Eicher; sister, Ella Switzer of Van Wert, Ohio; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Elmer, Walter, Herman and Edwin.
Private family services will be held graveside at Highland Cemetery in Gladwin, Michigan.
Preferred memorials are to Memorial Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at Nelson-House.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020