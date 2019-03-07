Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
(260) 623-3279
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Stemen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon R. Stemen


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernon R. Stemen Obituary
Vernon R. Stemen, 75, Monroeville, passed away Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. Vern was born in Van Wert, Ohio, Aug. 31, 1943, to the late Therlo and Laurabelle (Gambrel) Stemen. He was united in marriage to Linda Veit July 24, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church-Flatrock in Monroeville; she preceded him in death Aug. 1, 2016.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Flatrock.
Vern was a 1961 graduate of Grover Hill High School. He retired from BF Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana, and had formerly worked as a salesman at Wisman's and General Tire, both in Fort Wayne. He was also a consultant for a variety of businesses.
Vern was an avid fan of Purdue Athletics and enjoyed following his grandchildren in their activities, whether football, soccer, basketball or wrestling. He loved his four legged best friend, Karma. He had a special bond with his grandson, Dieder, and they spent many weekends together. Vern will always be remembered for his sarcastic humor, maybe not always the most appropriate.
Among survivors are a daughter, Mindy (Aaron) Scheumann of Decatur; son, Tad (Jodie Hancher) Stemen of Fishers, Indiana; brother, Richard (Paulette) Stemen of Payne, Ohio; and grandchildren, Marissa Tupai, Paul Scheumann, Emma Scheumann, Drake Scheumann, Dieder Scheumann, Michael Scheumann and Katie Diehm.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville. Rev. Dave Taylor will officiate and burial will be in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, and one hour prior to services Monday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to be made to Wyneken Lutheran School.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now