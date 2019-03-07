Vernon R. Stemen, 75, Monroeville, passed away Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. Vern was born in Van Wert, Ohio, Aug. 31, 1943, to the late Therlo and Laurabelle (Gambrel) Stemen. He was united in marriage to Linda Veit July 24, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church-Flatrock in Monroeville; she preceded him in death Aug. 1, 2016.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Flatrock.

Vern was a 1961 graduate of Grover Hill High School. He retired from BF Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana, and had formerly worked as a salesman at Wisman's and General Tire, both in Fort Wayne. He was also a consultant for a variety of businesses.

Vern was an avid fan of Purdue Athletics and enjoyed following his grandchildren in their activities, whether football, soccer, basketball or wrestling. He loved his four legged best friend, Karma. He had a special bond with his grandson, Dieder, and they spent many weekends together. Vern will always be remembered for his sarcastic humor, maybe not always the most appropriate.

Among survivors are a daughter, Mindy (Aaron) Scheumann of Decatur; son, Tad (Jodie Hancher) Stemen of Fishers, Indiana; brother, Richard (Paulette) Stemen of Payne, Ohio; and grandchildren, Marissa Tupai, Paul Scheumann, Emma Scheumann, Drake Scheumann, Dieder Scheumann, Michael Scheumann and Katie Diehm.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville. Rev. Dave Taylor will officiate and burial will be in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, and one hour prior to services Monday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to be made to Wyneken Lutheran School. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary