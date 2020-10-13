Vicki A. Rutherford, 66, Decatur, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. She was born in Decatur May 25, 1954, to the late Garth W. and Florence R. (Hitchcock) Anderson. On July 1, 1996, she married Rick M. Rutherford; he preceded her in death April 19, 2008.
Vicki worked for Dolco Packaging.
Among survivors are a brother, Terry (Wendy) Anderson of Monroeville; nephew, Danny (Liz) Anderson of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Linda Anderson of Decatur; two brothers-in-law, Gary and Larry Rutherford, both of Decatur; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eric D. Strickler; daughter, Holly R. Strickler; and a brother, John W. Anderson.
A private burial will take place in Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to PAWS of Adams County.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.