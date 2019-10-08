|
Vicki C. Bollenbacher, 68, Rockford, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Decatur Nov. 10, 1950, to the late Gordon C. and Lois Eileen (Miller) Suman. Vicki was united in marriage to Clarence "Fred" Bollenbacher Feb. 22, 1969, in Berne; he survives in Rockford following 50 years of marriage.
Vicki was a member of the New Horizons Community Church in Rockford. She had the vision for the naming of the New Horizons Church when it was dedicated. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society in Rockford.
She was a 1968 graduate of Adams Central High School in Monroe. Over the years following her graduation, she completed the coursework required for her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for more than 30 years. She was a long-time employee of Shane Hill Nursing Home (now the Laurels of Shane Hill) but also worked at Adams-Woodcrest, Colonial Nursing Home in Rockford, where she was the Director of Nursing, and finally retired at Family LifeCare-Hospice in Berne. Following her retirement, she assisted her husband, Fred, as an Amish taxi driver.
Vicki was an avid supporter and fan of her family and their activities, IU basketball, Indianapolis Colts football, Cincinnati Reds baseball, gardening, planting and maintaining flowers around the house, mowing the yard, raising AKC Golden Retrievers, baking (especially sugar cream pie and Christmas cookies and candies), and traveling to the Smokey Mountains. But above all hobbies and of greatest importance, it was her love of God that directed her life.
Among survivors are her sons, Matthew (Pamela) Bollenbacher of Rochelle, Texas, Mark (Amy) Bollenbacher of Fishers, Indiana, and Jeremy "Jay" (Megan) Bollenbacher of Apollo Beach, Florida; brothers, David "Gus" (Beth) Suman of Decatur; sister, Jayne Ridenour of Portland and William "Bill" (Janice Stewart) Suman of Pennville, Indiana; sister, Susan (Mark) Bellante of Pennville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Kristine Larocco, Nick Bollenbacher, Tyler Bollenbacher, Danielle Bollenbacher, Alyssa Bollenbacher, Zack Bollenbacher, Kaitlyn MacNeil and Aidan Bollenbacher; and four great-grandchildren, Blakely Bollenbacher, Mason Bass, Jagger Bollenbacher and Isabella Larocco.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard "Yogg" Ridenour; and a nephew, Michael Suman.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at New Horizons Community Church in Rockford, with Pastor Ken Meyer and Rev. Ernie Suman officiating. Burial will follow in Willshire Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the church.
Preferred memorials are to New Horizons Community Church Building Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019