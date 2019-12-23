|
Vicki L. (Nern) Gerig, 72, Decatur, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019, surrounded by her family, whom she dearly loved. Vicki was born in Allen County Aug. 5, 1947, to the late Al and Ruth (Monnier) Nern. She married Les J. Gerig Jr. Nov. 16, 1963.
Vicki worked at the Back 40 Junction for 20 years, and was self-employed, retiring in 2008. She formerly attended Crossroads Church in Decatur.
Among survivors are her husband of 56 years, Les J. Gerig Jr.; four children, Lori (Brian) Chronister of Decatur, Mark (Jenny) Gerig of Decatur, Robyn (Loren) Miller of Decatur and Todd (Shannon) Gerig of Sullivan, Indiana; two sisters, Sherry (Merv) Parrish of Decatur and Kaye Strickler of Decatur; one brother, Rick (Sally) Nern of Decatur; 11 grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Adam (Melanie) Miller, TJ Gerig, Aaron Chronister, Matthew Chronister, Brooke (Travis) Landrum, Kyle Chronister, Dakota Caton, Makynzie Gerig, Kylie Gerig, Kennedy Gerig; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Don Strickler; and granddaughter, Katie Lynn Gerig.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, with funeral services at 6 p.m., at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 Adams St. in Decatur.
Preferred memorials are to Riley's Children's Hospital or Family LifeCare.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 21, 2019