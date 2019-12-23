Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Gerig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki L. Gerig


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki L. Gerig Obituary
Vicki L. (Nern) Gerig, 72, Decatur, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019, surrounded by her family, whom she dearly loved. Vicki was born in Allen County Aug. 5, 1947, to the late Al and Ruth (Monnier) Nern. She married Les J. Gerig Jr. Nov. 16, 1963.
Vicki worked at the Back 40 Junction for 20 years, and was self-employed, retiring in 2008. She formerly attended Crossroads Church in Decatur.
Among survivors are her husband of 56 years, Les J. Gerig Jr.; four children, Lori (Brian) Chronister of Decatur, Mark (Jenny) Gerig of Decatur, Robyn (Loren) Miller of Decatur and Todd (Shannon) Gerig of Sullivan, Indiana; two sisters, Sherry (Merv) Parrish of Decatur and Kaye Strickler of Decatur; one brother, Rick (Sally) Nern of Decatur; 11 grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Adam (Melanie) Miller, TJ Gerig, Aaron Chronister, Matthew Chronister, Brooke (Travis) Landrum, Kyle Chronister, Dakota Caton, Makynzie Gerig, Kylie Gerig, Kennedy Gerig; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Don Strickler; and granddaughter, Katie Lynn Gerig.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, with funeral services at 6 p.m., at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 Adams St. in Decatur.
Preferred memorials are to Riley's Children's Hospital or Family LifeCare.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -