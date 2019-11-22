|
|
Vincent Aloysius "Vinnie" Faurote, 86, Decatur, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born July 27, 1933, to the late Henry J. and Mary (Braun) Faurote. On April 26, 1957, he married Joyce H. Loshe.
He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a member of its Knights of Columbus Council 864. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43, Elks Lodge 993 and Moose Lodge 1311. He enjoyed volunteering and helping others and was active in many aspects of the Decatur community.
Vinnie was the owner and operator of the well-known Vinnie's Bar in downtown Decatur from 1973 until 2012, when he sold it to his son, Chris. He was not only an avid fan, but the most loyal fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He started attending games in the 1950s and stopped only recently. He was a guest of honor in the press box in 2015, and 45 members of his family surprised him and celebrated with a tailgate. His bar is decked out with Irish memorabilia and most notably he was given the letters that spelled "University of Notre Dame" used in the construction of the new stadium.
Above all he had a strong faith and deep love for his family. GOD, COUNTRY, NOTRE DAME!
Among survivors are his wife of 62 years, Joyce H. Faurote of Decatur; four sons, Tim (Shari) Faurote and Chris (Jessica) Faurote, both of Decatur, and Denny (Gina) Faurote and Terry (Cassandra) Faurote, both of Indianapolis; daughter-in-law, Marcy Faurote of Huntington; grandchildren, Sean (Jenny) Faurote, Ben (Catherine) Faurote, Alex (Emily) Faurote, Maddie (David) Owens, Clark (Caitlin) Faurote and Cadie Faurote, Sydney Schaefer, Christopher Faurote, Vince Faurote, Ally Faurote, Kenzie Faurote, Elizabeth (Cody) White and Adrienne Faurote, Brannon (Makenzie) Pickett and Abby Faurote; great-grandchildren, Halei, Calvin, Aiden, Oliver, Henry, Charlie, Hannah, Samson, Abel, Titus, Warren, Tori, Nolan, Greyson, Roman, Cash and Brookston; two brothers, Carl (Sunya) Faurote and Paul (Susie) Faurote, both of Decatur; and a sister, Josephine Beauchot of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Faurote; brothers, Anthony "Tony" Faurote and Francis "Fritz" Faurote; and two sisters, Mary Welker and Henrietta Trentadue.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with visitation from 9-10 a.m. in the St. Mary's Parish Hall. Father David Ruppert and Fr. Bob Sims will officiate. Military Honors will be conducted at the church by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Burial will take place immediately following in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 2:30 p.m. Please wear your Notre Dame attire in honor of Vinnie.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 23, 2019