Violet Marie Buchan, one-month-old, infant daughter of Ned Allen Buchan and Jami Marie (Poling) Buchan, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She was born Sept. 18, 2020. She is survived by a sister, Isla E. Buchan at home.
Ned and Jami are parishioners of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Among survivors are her paternal grandparents, Dan (Luanne) Buchan of Decatur; maternal grandfather, Mike (Tammy) Poling of Versailles, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Roni (Daniel Reidenbach) Poling of Decatur; paternal great-grandparents, Gene (Shirley) Mailand of Decatur; maternal great-grandparents, Gary (Carolyn) Poling of Versailles and Marvin (Gladys) Ruhl of Bowling Green, Florida; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Winfield and Velma Buchan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior from 12-1 p.m. Father David Ruppert will officiate and burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Preferred memorials may be made to St. Joe Daycare or St. Joseph Catholic School.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.