Virginia "Ginny" C. (Ormiston) Lough, 94½, Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Park Place Senior Living. She was born in Fort Wayne May 19, 1924, where she was raised by her parents, the late Carl and Ruth (Riley) Ormiston.

Virginia spent her adult life working at General Electric, retiring after 24 years in 1988.

She was married to Donald T. Lough for 58 wonderful years. They loved spending time with family at the lake and traveling. She loved to read and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

Among survivors are her daughter, Carol (Michael) Remley of Fort Wayne; sons, Dennis (Anita) Lough of Woodburn, Indiana, and David (Nanell) Lough of Plantation, Florida; nine grandchildren, Laura Brown of Fort Wayne, Angie Guillaume of Lakeland, Florida, Ryan (Melissa) Lough of Vincennes, Indiana, Brent (Jill) Lough of Jacksonville, Florida, Clint (Megan) Lough of Woodburn, Megan Lough of Coral Springs, Florida, Shawn (Angie) Demarest of Fort Wayne, Andrew (Christine) Demarest of Santa Monica, California, and Danielle (Jude) Cooper of Plantation, Florida; 15 great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Cora Beth, Kayla, Trevor, Savannah, Paxton, Chloe, Cyrus, Chase, Myles, Thor, Ava, Marin, Liam and Caroline; and brothers, Dr. James (Fran) Ormiston of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Carl D. Ormiston of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald T., in 2005; sisters, Dr. Maxine Huffman and Thelma Sperone; and brother, Darrell Ormiston.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the or the American Red Cross.

