Virginia E. Garcia Sands
1939 - 2020
Virginia E. Garcia Sands, 81, Decatur, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 4, 1939, to the late Vernard C. and Mary V. (Eyanson) Castle. On Jan. 5, 2009, she married Timothy J. Sands; he survives in Decatur.
She was a former parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Virginia was also a member of the American Legion Post 43 Ladies Auxiliary, Women of the Moose 1311, Eagles Aerie 2653 Ladies Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.
She worked at General Electric in Decatur and Fort Wayne, retiring after 25 years.
Among survivors are a mother-in-law, Barbara Neaderhiser of Decatur; son, Kip (Sue) Callow of Decatur; three daughters, Dawn (Rick) Burkholder of Decatur, Nancy (Wayne) Weiss of Fort Wayne and Lynn (Larry) Duff of Decatur; sister-in-law, Michael A. Kuss of Decatur; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Callow; granddaughter, Kimberly K. Garner; and her husbands, Arthur W. Callow and Bacilio Garcia Jr.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Stirratt presiding.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
3220 E State Road 124
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-3852
