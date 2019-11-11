|
Virginia M. Geimer, 92, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. She was born in Pleasant Mills on Jan. 12, 1927, to the late Sherman and Maud (Ayres) Archer. She was united in marriage to Raymond "Shorty" Geimer May 25, 1946 in Indianapolis; he preceded her in death Oct. 9, 1990.
She was a former member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Wren, Ohio, from 1948-1966, where she served as secretary, assistant Sunday school teacher and three years as a Vacation Bible School teacher. She was also a former member of First Missionary Church in Berne from 1966-1992, where she was a Sunday school teacher for four years and a Family Hour speaker at the church. Virginia was member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 43 in Decatur, North American Trap Collectors Association and a charter member of the Trap Collectors Association being one of the first 15 members.
Virginia graduated from Pleasant Mills High School as the Valedictorian of her senior class and then attended Indiana University at Bloomington. She continued her studies with additional credits earned from I.U. and St. Francis during 1956 and into the 1960s. She was an English teacher for Parkway Schools for eight years and a substitute teacher at Bellmont and South Adams Schools. Virginia was a well-known local artist who did hundreds of original oil paintings that have been purchased by many throughout the country.
She was a long time collector along with her husband of antique bear traps, and one of the few women who were considered a noted authority on Newhouse Bear Traps.
Among survivors are her daughter, Sarah (John) Baker of Summerville, South Carolina; two grandsons, Adam (Allison) Cunningham of Houston, Texas, and Ross (Allison) Cunningham of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter, Audra (Kristopher) Micon of Onsted, Michigan; longtime friend, Larry Isch of Decatur; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Geimer in 1971 as a result of an auto accident; and two brothers, Elton and Edgar Archer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Chaplin John Follett officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Decatur.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Woodcrest Chapel and from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be made to the ACCF- John Geimer Adams Central Scholarship Fund or the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019