Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
(260) 623-3279
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
111 South Water St
Monroeville, IN 46773
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Flatrock, IN
Walter F. Koester


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter F. Koester Obituary
Walter F. Koester, 90, Monroeville, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019, at Brookdale Fort Wayne.
Among survivors are three daughters, Sharon (George) Rorick of Monroeville, Joyce (Kenneth) Fisher of Fort Wayne and Janet (John) Long of Payne, Ohio; brother, Harry (Alice) Koester of Howe; sister, Delaine Hapner of Peoria, Arizona; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Linder.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. John Lutheran Church-Flatrock.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 8, 2019
