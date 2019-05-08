|
|
Walter F. Koester, 90, Monroeville, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019, at Brookdale Fort Wayne.
Among survivors are three daughters, Sharon (George) Rorick of Monroeville, Joyce (Kenneth) Fisher of Fort Wayne and Janet (John) Long of Payne, Ohio; brother, Harry (Alice) Koester of Howe; sister, Delaine Hapner of Peoria, Arizona; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Linder.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. John Lutheran Church-Flatrock.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 8, 2019